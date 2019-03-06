Arizona commit Zeke Nnaji is a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Basketball award as he leads Hopkins High School toward the state tournament.
Nnaji is averaging 24.6 points and nine rebounds for the Royals, while another finalist, five star forward Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall, has been leading the state in scoring at 36.7 points.
Hopkins will face St. Louis Park on Friday.
Christian Koloko and Sierra Canyon beat Mater Dei to advance to the California Open Division title game. Koloko had 11 points and ended this strong Sierra Canyon defensive stance this way:
Sierra Canyon takes 79-72 lead over Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/O7PkKUK3Ws— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 6, 2019
Terry Armstrong and Bella Vista will finish up their season this weekend at the Grind Session world championships in Benton, Ky.