The Arizona Wildcats have released their depth chart for Saturday's opener against BYU. The defense can be found below. For the offense, click here. Players considered to be starters are listed in bold italics.
Wildcats release Week 1 depth chart
The Arizona Wildcats have released their Week 1 depth chart. Players considered to be starters are listed in bold italics:
Wide receiver
19 Shawn Poindexter 6-5 218 RS Sr.
1 Drew Dixon 6-3 210 RS Fr.
88 Tre Adams 6-3 190 Fr.
Slot receiver
6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.
86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.
83 Jailen Bailey 5-10 163 Fr.
Tight end
81 Bryce Wolma 6-3 252 So.
OR 85 Jamie Nunley 6-5 231 RS So.
OR 80 Jake Peters 6-4 222 Fr.
Left tackle
58 Layth Friekh 6-5 297 Sr.
78 Donovan Laie 6-4 318 Fr.
NOTE: Freikh will miss the first two games following an NCAA ruling.
Left guard
70 Tshiyombu Lukusa 6-5 308 RS So.
75 Michael Eletise 6-3 323 RS So.
Center
50 Josh McCauley 6-3 292 RS So.
63 Steven Bailey 6-3 318 Jr.
Right guard
4 Bryson Cain 6-4 306 RS So.
53 Jon Jacobs 6-4 301 RS So.
Right tackle
76 Cody Creason 6-4 294 RS Jr.
72 Edgar Burrola 6-5 287 RS Fr.
Slot receiver
9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.
5 Brian Casteel 6-0 210 So.
82 Zach Williams 6-2 224 Fr.
Wide receiver
18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.
7 Devaughn Cooper 5-10 175 RS So.
40 Thomas Reid III 6-2 204 RS So.
Running back
21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.
23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.
25 Anthony Mariscal 5-10 212 RS Jr.
Quarterback
14 Khalil Tate 6-2 215 Jr.
11 K’Hari Lane 6-1 222 RS Fr.
OR 4 Rhett Rodriguez 6-0 201 So
OR 10 Jamarye Joiner 6-1 210 Fr.
OR 12 Kevin Doyle 6-3 210 Fr.
Defensive end
86 Justin Belknap 6-3 259 RS Jr.
12 JB Brown 6-3 263 So.
81 Jalen Cochran 6-3 263 RS So.
Nose tackle
99 Dereck Boles 6-2 306 RS Sr.
60 Mykee Irving 6-3 337 Fr.
Defensive tackle
52 PJ Johnson 6-4 335 RS Jr.
91 Finton Connolly 6-5 301 RS Jr.
44 Kurtis Brown 6-1 291 So.
Stud
14 Kylan Wilborn 6-2 248 So.
49 Jalen Harris 6-4 230 RS Fr.
51 Lee Anderson III 6-1 243 Jr.
'Mike' linebacker
7 Colin Schooler 6-0 236 So.
34 Jacob Colacion 6-1 226 RS So.
'Will' linebacker
1 Tony Fields II 6-1 230 So.
26 Anthony Pandy 6-0 225 So.
45 Issaiah Johnson 6-1 235 Fr.
Spur
31 Tristan Cooper 6-1 194 Jr.
OR 37 Xavier Bell 6-2 196 RS Fr.
OR 9 Dayven Coleman 6-2 216 Fr.
Bandit
6 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 6-2 209 Sr.
5 Christian Young 6-1 209 Fr.
OR 13 Chacho Ulloa 5-11 194 Jr.
Boundary corner
2 Lorenzo Burns 5-10 181 RS So.
OR 11 Troy Young 6-0 214 So.
OR 15 McKenzie Barnes 6-1 178 Fr.
Field corner
17 Jace Whittaker 5-11 189 Sr.
8 Tim Hough 5-11 195 Gr.
20 Azizi Hearn 6-1 193 RS Fr.
4 Antonio Parks 5-10 204 RS So.
Free safety
21 Isaiah Hayes 6-0 191 RS So.
OR 19 Scottie Young Jr. 5-11 195 So.
OR 3 Jarrius Wallace 6-1 180 RS So.
NOTE: Young is suspended for the BYU game for violating team rules
Placekicker
43 Lucas Havrisik 6-2 184 So.
OR 30 Josh Pollack 5-10 184 RS Sr.
Punter/holder
42 Dylan Klumph 6-3 229 Gr.
OR 16 Jake Glatting 6-3 221 RS Sr.
Longsnapper
56 Nick Reinhardt 6-1 241 Sr.
OR 51 Donald Reiter 5-10 248 RS So.
Punt returner
6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.
OR 9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.
Kickoff returner
21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.
OR 18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.
OR 23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.
OR 86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.