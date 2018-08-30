NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

The Arizona Wildcats have released their depth chart for Saturday's opener against BYU. The defense can be found below. For the offense, click here. Players considered to be starters are listed in bold italics.

DEFENSIVE END

86 Justin Belknap 6-3 259 RS Jr.

12 JB Brown 6-3 263 So.

81 Jalen Cochran 6-3 263 RS So.

NOSE TACKLE

99 Dereck Boles 6-2 306 RS Sr.

60 Mykee Irving 6-3 337 Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

52 PJ Johnson 6-4 335 RS Jr.

91 Finton Connolly 6-5 301 RS Jr.

44 Kurtis Brown 6-1 291 So.

STUD

14 Kylan Wilborn 6-2 248 So.

49 Jalen Harris 6-4 230 RS Fr.

51 Lee Anderson III 6-1 243 Jr.

MIKE LINEBACKER

7 Colin Schooler 6-0 236 So.

34 Jacob Colacion 6-1 226 RS So.

WILL LINEBACKER

1 Tony Fields II 6-1 230 So.

26 Anthony Pandy 6-0 225 So.

45 Issaiah Johnson 6-1 235 Fr.

SPUR

31 Tristan Cooper 6-1 194 Jr.

OR 37 Xavier Bell 6-2 196 RS Fr.

OR 9 Dayven Coleman 6-2 216 Fr.

BANDIT

6 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 6-2 209 Sr.

5 Christian Young 6-1 209 Fr.

OR 13 Chacho Ulloa 5-11 194 Jr.

BOUNDARY CORNER

2 Lorenzo Burns 5-10 181 RS So.

OR 11 Troy Young 6-0 214 So.

OR 15 McKenzie Barnes 6-1 178 Fr.

FIELD CORNER

17 Jace Whittaker 5-11 189 Sr.

8 Tim Hough 5-11 195 Gr.

20 Azizi Hearn 6-1 193 RS Fr.

4 Antonio Parks 5-10 204 RS So.

FREE SAFETY

21 Isaiah Hayes 6-0 191 RS So.

OR 19 Scottie Young Jr. 5-11 195 So.

OR 3 Jarrius Wallace 6-1 180 RS So.

PLACEKICKER

43 Lucas Havrisik 6-2 184 So.

OR 30 Josh Pollack 5-10 184 RS Sr.

PUNTER/HOLDER

42 Dylan Klumph 6-3 229 Gr.

OR 16 Jake Glatting 6-3 221 RS Sr.

LONG SNAPPER

56 Nick Reinhardt 6-1 241 Sr.

OR 51 Donald Reiter 5-10 248 RS So.

PUNT RETURNER

6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.

OR 9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.

OR 18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.

OR 23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.

OR 86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.