Wildcats release Week 1 depth chart
The Arizona Wildcats have released their Week 1 depth chart. Players considered to be starters are listed in bold italics:
Wide receiver
19 Shawn Poindexter 6-5 218 RS Sr.
1 Drew Dixon 6-3 210 RS Fr.
88 Tre Adams 6-3 190 Fr.
Slot receiver
6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.
86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.
83 Jailen Bailey 5-10 163 Fr.
Tight end
81 Bryce Wolma 6-3 252 So.
OR 85 Jamie Nunley 6-5 231 RS So.
OR 80 Jake Peters 6-4 222 Fr.
Left tackle
58 Layth Friekh 6-5 297 Sr.
78 Donovan Laie 6-4 318 Fr.
NOTE: Freikh will miss the first two games following an NCAA ruling.
Left guard
70 Tshiyombu Lukusa 6-5 308 RS So.
75 Michael Eletise 6-3 323 RS So.
Center
50 Josh McCauley 6-3 292 RS So.
63 Steven Bailey 6-3 318 Jr.
Right guard
4 Bryson Cain 6-4 306 RS So.
53 Jon Jacobs 6-4 301 RS So.
Right tackle
76 Cody Creason 6-4 294 RS Jr.
72 Edgar Burrola 6-5 287 RS Fr.
Slot receiver
9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.
5 Brian Casteel 6-0 210 So.
82 Zach Williams 6-2 224 Fr.
Wide receiver
18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.
7 Devaughn Cooper 5-10 175 RS So.
40 Thomas Reid III 6-2 204 RS So.
Running back
21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.
23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.
25 Anthony Mariscal 5-10 212 RS Jr.
Quarterback
14 Khalil Tate 6-2 215 Jr.
11 K’Hari Lane 6-1 222 RS Fr.
OR 4 Rhett Rodriguez 6-0 201 So
OR 10 Jamarye Joiner 6-1 210 Fr.
OR 12 Kevin Doyle 6-3 210 Fr.
Defensive end
86 Justin Belknap 6-3 259 RS Jr.
12 JB Brown 6-3 263 So.
81 Jalen Cochran 6-3 263 RS So.
Nose tackle
99 Dereck Boles 6-2 306 RS Sr.
60 Mykee Irving 6-3 337 Fr.
Defensive tackle
52 PJ Johnson 6-4 335 RS Jr.
91 Finton Connolly 6-5 301 RS Jr.
44 Kurtis Brown 6-1 291 So.
Stud
14 Kylan Wilborn 6-2 248 So.
49 Jalen Harris 6-4 230 RS Fr.
51 Lee Anderson III 6-1 243 Jr.
'Mike' linebacker
7 Colin Schooler 6-0 236 So.
34 Jacob Colacion 6-1 226 RS So.
'Will' linebacker
1 Tony Fields II 6-1 230 So.
26 Anthony Pandy 6-0 225 So.
45 Issaiah Johnson 6-1 235 Fr.
Spur
31 Tristan Cooper 6-1 194 Jr.
OR 37 Xavier Bell 6-2 196 RS Fr.
OR 9 Dayven Coleman 6-2 216 Fr.
Bandit
6 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 6-2 209 Sr.
5 Christian Young 6-1 209 Fr.
OR 13 Chacho Ulloa 5-11 194 Jr.
Boundary corner
2 Lorenzo Burns 5-10 181 RS So.
OR 11 Troy Young 6-0 214 So.
OR 15 McKenzie Barnes 6-1 178 Fr.
Field corner
17 Jace Whittaker 5-11 189 Sr.
8 Tim Hough 5-11 195 Gr.
20 Azizi Hearn 6-1 193 RS Fr.
4 Antonio Parks 5-10 204 RS So.
Free safety
21 Isaiah Hayes 6-0 191 RS So.
OR 19 Scottie Young Jr. 5-11 195 So.
OR 3 Jarrius Wallace 6-1 180 RS So.
NOTE: Young is suspended for the BYU game for violating team rules
Placekicker
43 Lucas Havrisik 6-2 184 So.
OR 30 Josh Pollack 5-10 184 RS Sr.
Punter/holder
42 Dylan Klumph 6-3 229 Gr.
OR 16 Jake Glatting 6-3 221 RS Sr.
Longsnapper
56 Nick Reinhardt 6-1 241 Sr.
OR 51 Donald Reiter 5-10 248 RS So.
Punt returner
6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.
OR 9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.
Kickoff returner
21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.
OR 18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.
OR 23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.
OR 86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.