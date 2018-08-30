NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo UA

The Arizona Wildcats have released their Week 1 depth chart. The offense can be found below. Players considered to be starters are listed in bold italics.

WIDE RECEIVER

19 Shawn Poindexter 6-5 218 RS Sr.

1 Drew Dixon 6-3 210 RS Fr.

88 Tre Adams 6-3 190 Fr.

SLOT RECEIVER

6 Shun Brown 5-10 188 Sr.

86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-9 172 RS Fr.

83 Jailen Bailey 5-10 163 Fr.

TIGHT END

81 Bryce Wolma 6-3 252 So.

OR 85 Jamie Nunley 6-5 231 RS So.

OR 80 Jake Peters 6-4 222 Fr.

LEFT TACKLE

58 Layth Friekh 6-5 297 Sr.

78 Donovan Laie 6-4 318 Fr.

LEFT GUARD

70 Tshiyombu Lukusa 6-5 308 RS So.

75 Michael Eletise 6-3 323 RS So.

CENTER

50 Josh McCauley 6-3 292 RS So.

63 Steven Bailey 6-3 318 Jr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Bryson Cain 6-4 306 RS So.

53 Jon Jacobs 6-4 301 RS So.

RIGHT TACKLE

76 Cody Creason 6-4 294 RS Jr.

72 Edgar Burrola 6-5 287 RS Fr.

SLOT RECEIVER

9 Tony Ellison 5-11 189 RS Sr.

5 Brian Casteel 6-0 210 So.

82 Zach Williams 6-2 224 Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

18 Cedric Peterson 5-11 193 RS Jr.

7 Devaughn Cooper 5-10 175 RS So.

40 Thomas Reid III 6-2 204 RS So.

RUNNING BACK

21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 184 RS So.

23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 206 So.

25 Anthony Mariscal 5-10 212 RS Jr.

QUARTERBACK

14 Khalil Tate 6-2 215 Jr.

11 K’Hari Lane 6-1 222 RS Fr.

OR 4 Rhett Rodriguez 6-0 201 So

OR 10 Jamarye Joiner 6-1 210 Fr.

OR 12 Kevin Doyle 6-3 210 Fr.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 