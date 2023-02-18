Cedric Henderson and Oumar Ballo each had 11 first-half points to help Arizona dig out of early turnover trouble and take a 46-34 halftime lead over Colorado on Saturday at McKale Center.

Arizona shot 53.1% and, although the Wildcats had five turnovers over the first five minutes, they had no more the rest of the half -- and went on to score 12 points off eight Colorado turnovers.

Trailing by up to 12 points early, the Wildcats went ahead 33-29 when Henderson drove inside and picked up a foul. Although Henderson missed the and-one free throw, he blocked a layup by Colorado’s Julian Hammond on the Buffs’ next possession, leading to a fast-break dunk from UA’s Kylan Boswell.

Boswell was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim, allowing Colorado to pull within 35-30 on a free throw from KJ Simpson, but the Buffs came no closer the rest of the half.

Although Tubelis made a layup on Arizona's first possession, the Wildcats turned the ball over on each of their next four possessions – Kriisa committed the first two turnovers and Tubelis the second two. At the end of that spell, Colorado had taken a 7-2 lead, having scored five points off the turnovers.

The Buffs then received 3-pointers from Luke O’Brien and Tristan da Silva to take a 16-6 lead eight minutes and went ahead 18-6 on a 17-foot jumper from Lawson Lovering with 15:08 left in the first half.

But Arizona then went on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 18 and began to pull ahead over the final five minutes, with Ballo putting back a blocked shot by Henderson just before the halftime buzzer for the final halftime margin.

Midway through the first half, former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko entered McKale Center and took courtside seats. They were later joined by ex-teammates Dalen Terry and Justin Kier.

All four left the Wildcats last season. Mathurin, Koloko and Terry were taken in the NBA Draft while Kier landed with the G League’s Austin Spurs.