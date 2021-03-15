Arizona Wildcats earn 3-seed in Women's NCAA Tournament, will play Stony Brook in first round

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team is NCAA Tournament-bound for the first time since 2005.

The Wildcats earned a No. 3 seed in the Mercado region and will play No. 14 Stony Brook in the first round of the tournament on Monday, March 22. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. local start time and will air on ESPN2.

Arizona is paired with No. 1 NC State (20-2), No. 2 Texas A&M (23-2) and No. 4 Indiana (18-5) in the Mercado region.

This year's tournament is being hosted in San Antonio, Texas with games being played at five different sites across the city. Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four matchups will be hosted at The Alamodome.

Arizona finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-5 record and went 13-4 in conference play. The Cats most recently fell to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

UA's resume includes a 6-4 record against tournament teams, all coming from the Pac-12. It has wins over Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and Washington State which all made the field.

Here's the schedule for the women's tournament with all games being televised on ESPN or its affiliate channels.

Round of 64: March 21, 22

Round of 32: March 23, 24

Sweet 16: March 27, 28

Elite Eight: March 29, 30

Final Four: April 2

Championship: April 4

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

