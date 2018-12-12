As finals week hits full stride and UA students are wrapping up their fall semester, the Wildcats will take a few extra days off and prepare for the Baylor Bears.
Arizona is coming off a 76-73 loss at Alabama and now holds a 7-3 record on the season with three nonconference games remaining: Baylor on Saturday, Montana on Dec. 19 and UC Davis on Dec. 22.
Against Alabama, the Wildcats trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half, but clawed their way back and led by one point late in the second half. After scoring 47 bench points combined in the previous two wins, Arizona only scored six to Alabama's 29.
Brandon Williams scored 16 points on 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point range and dropped 10 points in the second half. Now the Wildcats turn to a 5-3 Baylor team that head coach Sean Miller said plays a blend of man-to-man and zone defense, which will be different for the Wildcats.
Miller and Williams held a press conference on Wednesday to recap the loss against Alabama and preview the challenge ahead with Baylor.