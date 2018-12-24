An amendment to a federal lawsuit filed against the University of Arizona claims that Wildcats football players gang-raped female students and support-staffers in the years leading up to former running back Orlando Bradford’s 2016 arrest for choking his girlfriend.
The lawsuit, originally filed by attorneys Lauren Groth, Kimberly Hult and David Shughart, claims that multiple UA employees knew that Bradford was abusive to women but failed to take action to stop him. Bradford was ultimately arrested in connection with 15 domestic violence-related offenses after two ex-girlfriends came forward to police to say that he’d repeatedly hit and choked them.
In 2017, Bradford was sentenced to five years in prison. He admitted in open court to choking each of the two women.
Read more here.
Caitlin Schmidt / Arizona Daily Star