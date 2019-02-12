Arizona takes on Utah and Colorado this week after losing five consecutive games.
Last weekend, the Washington schools swept the Wildcats for the first time since Lute Olson's first season in 1983. It was the first time UA coach Sean Miller fell to Washington State at home since his first year at Arizona in 2009-10.
During Arizona's five-game stretch, the Wildcats are shooting 34 percent from the field. Arizona will return to Utah and Colorado, where it holds a 13-1 record against the mountain schools in the Pac-12.
Miller and Arizona co-captain Chase Jeter held a news conference on Tuesday, here are the best clips from McKale Center.