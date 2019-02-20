Arizona hasn't lost seven consecutive games in conference play since the 1982-83 season, the infamous year under Ben Lindsey when the Wildcats finished with a 4-24 record.
Sean Miller doesn't even recall losing seven straight as a head coach and said this drought was "uncharted waters" after the Wildcats' most recent trip to Colorado and Utah.
During that stretch, freshman guard Brandon Williams was sidelines with a congenital knee issue, which was the same one he had surgery on his junior year of high school in 2017.
As Arizona prepares to battle Cal (5-20, 0-13 Pac-12) on Thursday and Stanford (14-11, 7-6 Pac-12) on Sunday, Miller discussed the state of Williams' knee and the Wildcats' mindset as they look to end the losing streak at McKale Center this week. Junior guard Dylan Smith, who tied for a season-high 16 points against Colorado last Sunday, also spoke in Tuesday's press conference. Here's what both of them had to say.