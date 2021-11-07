Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2023 California guard Dusty Stromer

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star guard Dusty Stromer, a class of 2023 prospect from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
Stromer announced his offer via an Instagram story on Sunday.
Stromer received only the fourth known UA offer to players in the 2023 class. Arizona has already offered AZ Compass Prep point guard Kylan Boswell, who played with Stromer on Peach-Jam-winning Team Why Not 16U team last summer, along with five-star forward Mookie Cook of Oregon and AZ Compass Prep and Chicago-area forward Matas Buzelis, who has Lithuanian roots.
Noting that Stromer did not play high school ball last season while he trained during COVID, Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer said he's grown to 6-6 and become more versatile.
Dusty Stromer disappeared in 2020-21. Only trained. Gone is the long blond hair. Gone is only known for shooting. Now versatile, rebounder, shot blocker. Junior at S0 Notre Dame. Grown to 6-6. Breakout player for 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/wX1iucXBHG— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 16, 2021
Among class of 2022 player, the Wildcats are known to have offered only four scholarships to domestic players so far -- forward Dylan Anderson of Gilbert Perry, guard Jaden Bradley of Rochester, N.Y. and IMG Academy; guard Shaedon Sharpe of London, Ontarion and Collin Chandler of Farmington, Utah.
Anderson committed to the Wildcats in April and is expected to sign a letter-of-intent on Wednesday morning at Perry High School. Sharpe committed to Kentucky and Bradley to Alabama while Arizona is no longer recruiting Chandler, who is believed to be a Utah lean.