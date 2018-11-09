Arizona is coming off its 90-60 season-opening win over Houston Baptist and now moves ahead to Cal Poly on Sunday at McKale Center.
Brandon Randolph scored a career-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field while co-captain Chase Jeter recorded his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats forced 11 turnovers in the first half, but finished the game with 13, which Sean Miller noted after the game.
On Friday, Miller and guard Dylan Smith held a press conference, here's what they had to say.