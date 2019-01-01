Arizona (9-4) opens up the Pac-12 schedule with Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, the entire Pac-12 heads into conference play with at least three losses after ASU fell to Princeton at home on Saturday. Arizona is tied with Colorado, Oregon and ASU for most overall wins (9) heading into conference play.
The Wildcats will bring in 6-foot-8 power forward Stone Gettings, a transfer from Cornell. Gettings averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2018 and just finished up his final semester at Cornell. According to Sean Miller, Gettings will participate in Arizona's practice on Jan. 1 and will travel with the team for road trips, but he isn't expected to play until the 2019-20 season.
Along with Gettings updates, Miller discussed other topics in Tuesday's press conference to open up 2019, here's what he had to say.