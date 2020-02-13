Arizona Wildcats take 27-20 halftime lead over Cal

ERKELEY, Calif. – Arizona held Cal to just 30% shooting and helped force eight turnovers while taking a 25-20 halftime lead over the Bears at Haas Pavilion on Thursday.
The Wildcats shot 56.5% from two-point range but missed 6 of 7 3-pointers they took. Four players scored four or more points for UA, led by Zeke Nnaji, who had six.
Cal led the Wildcats 8-6 early but the Wildcats held them scoreless for over six minutes midway through the half to take a 15-8 lead. The Wildcats led by up to nine in the half but a driving layup from Cal’s Kareem South with 1:02 left cut it to 25-20 and prompted UA coach Sean Miller to call a timeout.
UA guard Jemarl Baker then hit a pullup jumper for the final score of the half, four minutes after his turnover-free streak of minutes played ended at 151.