Arizona Wildcats take 45-28 halftime lead over poor-shooting ASU in Tempe

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

TEMPE – Arizona held ASU to just 28.9% shooting while taking a 45-28 halftime lead over the Sun Devils on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.

Forward Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats offensively with 13 points, capping the half with a steal and dunk with 1:40 left that put UA ahead 41-23. Guard Kerr Kriisa added 10 points and four assists.

ASU missed made just 2 of 16 3-pointers and shot only 40.9% from two-point range, while Arizona not only shot 48.1% overall from the field but also gained a huge advantage on the line.

The Wildcats made 14 of 15 free throws while the Sun Devils shot just four and made all of them, with ASU coach Bobby Hurley visibly upset at official Randy McCall during one timeout.

The Sun Devils missed their first 13 3-point shots and, by the time Alonzo Gaffney hit one with 4:04 left in the first half, Arizona still had a 34-18 lead.

Even though the Sun Devils recorded two blocks and outrebounded UA over the first 10 minutes, the Wildcats built a 21-10 lead to that point by shooting 46.7% and hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers, including a wide-open shot from the top of the key by Tubelis.

The Sun Devils also struggled to shoot early, missing all of seven 3-pointers while shooting just 31.3% overall through the first 10 minutes.

Saturday's matchup is only Arizona’s second true road game of the season, though about 20% of the fans inside Desert Financial Arena are rooting for the Wildcats. Arizona lost 81-66 at Utah on Nov. 30 in its only previous road game.

The Wildcats entered the game at 12-1 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play, while ASU was 11-2 and 2-0.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

