Congratulations again to Jordan Morgan on his official offer letter from the UofA! COMMITTED! #BearDown | #TigerPride🐯 pic.twitter.com/pdxY5ozFHR— Marana Tiger Football (@MaranaFB) August 1, 2018
EraZona with the official offer! pic.twitter.com/1iR54kOuVM— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) August 1, 2018
🐻👇🏾,🤠🐴,🔴🐱⚪️ have made it official it’s so satisfying to know my dedication and time that I put into the game is paying off #decisionComingSoon pic.twitter.com/lmLdK9gTrd— Nassir sims (@Nassir_sims) August 1, 2018