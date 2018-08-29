Last year: Third in Pac-12 South, lost in Foster Farms Bowl (7-6, 5-4 Pac-12)
This week: BYU, 7:45 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: The offensive line will remain in flux at least until senior Layth Friekh returns in Week 3. Cody Creason will hold down the fort until then, as the Wildcats' only other lineman with any real starting experience. The line is certainly a concern, as it will be pegged with perhaps the most important — and at times perplexing — jobs in the Pac-12: keeping Khalil Tate upright. Creason talked about that challenge on Tuesday: "It doesn't really matter who the quarterback is, you always want to protect him. But having a player like Khalil ... it definitely puts a little extra emphasis on, like, you better not let him get hit." Tate made it difficult for defenders to get a hand on him a year ago, anyway, and his quickness is the leading reason he's a Heisman candidate heading into the season. The line will have to do its job to help Tate develop as a passer, and if the young defense continues to mature, Arizona should have no problem winning more games than in 2017.