Flight record: 7-6, 5-4 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Kevin Sumlin (First season at Arizona, 86-43 in 10 seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Noel Mazzone, DC Marcel Yates
Hub: Arizona Stadium (55,675 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. USC, Sept. 29; vs. Oregon, Oct. 27; vs. Arizona State, Nov. 24
Return visits: QB Khalil Tate, RB J.J. Taylor, LB Tony Fields II, LB Colin Schooler, DB Lorenzo Burns, OL Nathan Eldridge
Lost baggage: QB Brandon Dawkins, RB Nick Wilson, WR Tyrell Johnson, OL Gerhard de Beer, OL Jacob Alsadek, OL Parker Zellers, CB Dane Cruikshank, DB Larry Tharpe Jr.
Flight plan: Tate's ground game was so effective last year that the tremendous strides he made in the passing game were almost overlooked. But a 302-yard, five-touchdown bowl-game performance is impossible to ignore. The Wildcats have a veteran receiving corps, led by Brown and Ellison, who each had more than 500 receiving yards.
Ground crew: Between Tate and Taylor, Arizona has the most explosive TNT since Wile E. Coyote. Only nothing backfires on these Roadrunners. Tate might be heading to Madison Avenue after the season, and Taylor is a reliable veteran who should help the team with his experience and presence.
Cloud 9: Best case scenario? Easy: Tate wins the Heisman and Arizona wins the Pac-12 South in what could be a down year for the division. Kevin Sumlin has been a magician with dual-threat quarterbacks (SEE: Football, J. Manziel). Could he take Tate to the next level? IS THERE A NEXT LEVEL?