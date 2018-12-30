Record: 9-4
NET: 63
Kenpom: 57
Sagarin: 39
Worst loss: 58-49 to Baylor at home on Dec. 15
Best win: 71-66 over Iowa State at Lahaina, Hawaii, on Nov. 19.
Storyline: The Wildcats had to replace all five starters at that same time that the FBI investigation compromised their 2018 recruiting class.
Redeeming quality: Transfers infused the Wildcats with some much-needed leadership, maturity and experience, with former Duke center Chase Jeter also bringing toughness and 65.7-percent shooting.
Number: 94.4 – Points UA’s opponents score per 100 possessions, the 39th best defensive efficiency in Division I.
Projection: The Wildcats have looked both like a team that can far exceed (first half against Gonzaga) or finish well below (Baylor) their predicted fourth-place finish.
He said it: “What could be our best (nonconference) record and what could be our worst, we’re probably somewhere in between.”
— UA coach Sean Miller