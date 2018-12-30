Arizona center Chase Jeter looks for room to distribute after hauling down a defensive rebound against Houston Baptist at McKale Center, Nov. 7, 2018.

Record: 9-4

NET: 63

Kenpom: 57

Sagarin: 39

Worst loss: 58-49 to Baylor at home on Dec. 15

Best win: 71-66 over Iowa State at Lahaina, Hawaii, on Nov. 19.

Storyline: The Wildcats had to replace all five starters at that same time that the FBI investigation compromised their 2018 recruiting class.

Redeeming quality: Transfers infused the Wildcats with some much-needed leadership, maturity and experience, with former Duke center Chase Jeter also bringing toughness and 65.7-percent shooting.

Number: 94.4 – Points UA’s opponents score per 100 possessions, the 39th best defensive efficiency in Division I.

Projection: The Wildcats have looked both like a team that can far exceed (first half against Gonzaga) or finish well below (Baylor) their predicted fourth-place finish.

He said it: “What could be our best (nonconference) record and what could be our worst, we’re probably somewhere in between.”

— UA coach Sean Miller