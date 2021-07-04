 Skip to main content
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin drops 30 in Canada's 100-75 win over Japan in FIBA U19 World Cup

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin dominated in Canada's 100-75 win over Japan on July 4, 2021, in a FIBA U19 World Cup game in Daugavpils, Latvia.

 FIBA

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin bounced back from a rough U19 World Cup debut in style Sunday.

After struggling (and having Azuolas Tubelis block his dunk -- see play No. 4 here) in Canada's win over Lithuania on Saturday, Mathurin came back to score 30 points on 11 for 15 shooting in Canada's 100-75 win over Japan on Sunday in a FIBA U19 World Cup game in Daugavpils, Latvia.

Mathurin hit 6 of 9 3-pointers, including back-to-back shots while he exploded in the third quarter, and also had three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes.

Also Sunday, Tubelis had eight points and six rebounds in Lithuania's 78-73 win over Senegal while former UA wing Tibet Gorener had eight points in Turkey's 64-62 win over Australia.

In a night game Sunday in Riga, UA center Oumar Ballo had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting plus five rebounds for Mali in a 100-52 loss to USA.

