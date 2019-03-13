Irish music, dancers, entertainment, a children’s game area, and food and merchandise vendors are all part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17 at Armory Park downtown. The parade starts at 11.

Call 661-6872 for more information.