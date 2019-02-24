Miller took advantage of the extra day off to visit with UA signee Terry Armstrong of Scottsdale's Bella Vista Prep.
Tim Jones, Armstrong’s uncle, said Armstrong remains excited to play for Miller even though Arizona has moved to fire UA assistant coach Mark Phelps, who helped recruit Armstrong.
“We love Phelps. He’s a good guy and I hope the best for him and his family,” Jones said via text message. “But at the end of the day, coach Miller is the coach he signed to play for and we’re excited about the future of Arizona.”