While UA signee Terry Armstrong wasn’t named to the McDonald’s rosters he will get in front of CBS cameras during the Final Four weekend as part of the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-point championship contest.
Armstrong was one of eight prep stars chosen for the dunk portion of the contest, along with center Onyeka Okongwu (USC), guard P.J. Fuller (TCU), guard Marcus Watson (Oklahoma State), guard Jahmius Ramsey (Texas Tech), guard Brycen Goodine (Syracuse), forward Courtney Brown (Milwaukee) and guard Niven Glover (undecided).
The contest will be held in Minneapolis on April 5 and shown tape-delayed on CBS on April 7 at 12:30 p.m., between Final Four game dates in Minneapolis.