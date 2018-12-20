FLORIDA
Tornado damages 80 mobile homes
ZEPHYRHILLS — A tornado damaged 80 homes in a mobile home park and a 90-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after a roof fell on her head after a day of wild weather in central Florida Thursday.
Officials in Pasco County, north of Tampa, said 5 homes were deemed unsafe due to major damage, 20 homes have moderate to major damage and 55 homes have minor damage.
Officials said they offered assistance to the affected residents, but all chose to stay with family and friends.
The storm swept through central Florida Thursday morning, spawning several tornadoes. The storm dumped about 5 inches of rain on the area in just 24 hours, and prompted a flood watch in several central Florida counties through Friday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA
LA-area freeway named for Barack Obama
LOS ANGELES — Signs have gone up naming a section of a Los Angeles-area freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.
The signs posted Thursday on State Route 134 apply to a stretch running from State Route 2 in Glendale, through the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles to Interstate 210 in Pasadena.
The former president attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena.
The designation was authorized in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA
Bakers upset by missing tips on Kisses
HERSHEY — Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses.
The chocolate candy’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.
The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.
Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they’re reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.
The candy company has yet to explain what’s causing the missing tips.
ILLINOIS
Regulator: Miller Lite can claim ‘more taste’
CHICAGO — Advertising regulators say MillerCoors can claim Miller Lite has “more taste” than Bud Light and Michelob Ultra but recommends the brewer stop commercials that make it appear that the conclusion is based on a survey on taste preference.
At issue were vignettes Chicago-based MillerCoors produced showing consumers drinking unnamed beers and saying which had “more taste.”
Both sides of the dispute claimed victory Thursday from the National Advertising Division’s conclusion , a self-regulatory agency for the advertising industry.
NORTH CAROLINA
Police: Argument over snoring leads to stabbing
WILMINGTON — Police in North Carolina say an argument over snoring led to a stabbing at a motel.
Wilmington police told news outlets 54-year-old Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Investigators say Moreno-Vasquez and another man got into an argument in their motel room Wednesday, and that led to the stabbing. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. It’s unclear which man’s snoring sparked the argument.
Police responded to the motel after receiving a report of a man coming to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood. Police say the two men work for a Texas construction company and were rooming together while working a job in Wilmington.
It’s not known if Moreno-Vasquez has an attorney.