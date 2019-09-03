District of Columbic
Pence defends stay at Trump property
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday defended his decision to stay at one of President Trump’s properties while in Ireland in the face of criticism by Democrats and good government groups that he’s enriching Trump at taxpayers’ expense. He called the Trump property a “logical” choice.
Speaking to reporters in Dublin, where he spent the day, Pence spoke about his personal connection to the village of Doonbeg — the site of both the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel as well as family history.
“It’s deeply humbling for me to be able to come back to Ireland and have the opportunity to go to the very hometown of my mother’s grandmother,” said Pence.
Pence added that he understood “political attacks by Democrats,” but said the State Department had signed off on the decision.
Alabama
Boy, 14, accused of killing 5 family members
ELKMONT — A 14-year-old Alabama boy faces murder charges in the slayings of five members of his family, including an infant brother, two other siblings, ages 5 and 6, and his father and stepmother.
Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said Tuesday that the teen is being held in a juvenile facility and faces five counts of murder in the juvenile court system.
Young said the teen called 911 and initially told deputies he was in the basement when he heard gunshots upstairs. Young said the teen confessed to the killings after being confronted about discrepancies in his story.
Texas
Man seeking chicken pulls gun at Popeyes
HOUSTON — The chicken sandwich wars escalated Monday night in Houston when an enraged customer pulled a gun on Popeyes employees when he was told the restaurant was sold out of chicken sandwiches.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. at a Popeyes in southern Houston. According to police, a group of people — two women, three men and a baby — were told they couldn’t order the popular but hard-to-find new chicken sandwich.
The angry customers, including a man who pulled a gun, then tried to go inside the restaurant, but an employee was able to lock the door and keep them out, according to Houston television station KTRK.
The customers left the baby in their vehicle when they tried to enter the restaurant, KTRK reported.
