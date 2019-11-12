Arkansas
Bloomberg registers for presidential ballot
LITTLE ROCK — Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork Tuesday to appear on the ballot in Arkansas’ March 3 presidential primary, the latest indication that the billionaire former New York City mayor may seek the Democratic nomination.
Bloomberg sent staffers to Alabama last week to file for the primary there but filed his paperwork in person in Arkansas two hours before the state’s deadline.
“We’re getting closer” to making a decision, Bloomberg told reporters after filing paperwork at Arkansas’ Capitol.
He is moving toward a presidential bid as he warns that the current field of Democratic presidential candidates is not equipped to defeat President Trump next year. If Bloomberg runs, he would plan to skip campaigning in the traditional early voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, including Arkansas and Alabama.
New Hampshire
Sanford suspends GOP challenge to Trump
CONCORD — Mark Sanford dropped his challenge to President Trump for the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday, saying the focus on impeachment has made it difficult for his campaign to gain traction.
“You’ve got to be a realist,” Sanford said outside the New Hampshire statehouse. “What I did not anticipate is an impeachment.”
The former South Carolina governor and congressman announced his decision to suspend his campaign on the eve of televised impeachment hearings in the U.S. House. He centered his campaign on warnings about the national debt but emphasized that the impeachment effort hurt his 2020 bid.
District of Columbia
GOP Rep. King retiring, giving Dems new target
WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter King, a moderate Republican who has represented a Long Island congressional district for nearly 30 years, announced Monday he won’t seek reelection, enhancing Democrats’ chances to grab yet another suburban House seat as they defend their majority in 2020.
The decision comes days after voters flocked to Democratic candidates in state elections in Kentucky and Virginia, underscoring Republican vulnerability in a suburban revolt against President Trump.
The 14-term congressman, 75, said in a Facebook post that he’s retiring because he wants “flexibility to spend more time” with his children and grandchildren “after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C.”
High court: Sandy Hook lawsuit may go forward
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that a survivor and relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 people.
The justices rejected an appeal from Remington Arms, which argued it should be shielded by a 2005 federal law preventing most lawsuits against firearms manufacturers when their products are used in crimes.
The case is being watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and gun manufacturers across the country because it has the potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue the makers of firearms.
