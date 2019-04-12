Minnesota
5-year-old thrown from 3rd-floor mall balcony
MINNEAPOLIS — A 5-year-old boy plummeted three floors Friday after being pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, according to witnesses, and a 24-year-old man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall was in custody.
Bloomington Police Chief Jeffrey Potts said police don’t think there is any relationship between the man and the family of the child, who suffered life-threatening injuries. He was being treated at a hospital, but no details on his condition were immediately available.
Witnesses told police that the child may have been pushed or thrown from the mall’s third level to the first floor, Potts said. He said the suspect immediately took off running but was quickly found and arrested.
A witness said a woman screamed that her child was thrown from the balcony.
Ohio
Police: Couple gave out laxative-laced cookies
UHRICHSVILLE — Police say a couple made laxative-laced cookies for striking school employees because they were tired of the noise from the picket line near their home.
Authorities in eastern Ohio say none of the striking workers ate the sugar cookies, but the couple was charged with contaminating the treats.
Police say the pair complained on Facebook about drivers honking in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.
Investigators say they also made a video showing the laxative pills being mixed into the cookie batter.
Mississippi
Residents confused by mashed potatoes
JACKSON — Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they are finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.
Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.
Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there’s a more sinister message behind the potatoes.
“Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals,” he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. “I didn’t taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn’t touch it. But some people were worried.”
Illinois
Video shows police hitting HS student
CHICAGO — Newly released surveillance video shows Chicago police dragging a high school student down a flight of stairs before striking and kicking her and using a stun gun.
Chicago Public Schools student Dnigma Howard’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Friday that the video contradicts statements the two officers made saying the 16-year-old initiated the January altercation. She was charged with felony aggravated battery. Those charges were later dropped.
Dnigma’s father, Laurentio Howard, on Thursday filed an amended federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, the Chicago Board of Education and the officers. The city’s Law Department says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The school district’s inspector general and the agency that investigates Chicago police misconduct are both investigating.
Howard is seeking monetary damages. Stroth says the case can also be a “catalyst to influence police reform.”
