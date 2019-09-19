District of Columbia
Australian PM visiting for Trump state dinner
WASHINGTON — It’ll be an alfresco Rose Garden soiree for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the White House throws its first state dinner in more than a year.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Morrison for a state visit on Friday. There will be a pomp-filled arrival ceremony on the South Lawn and meetings with Trump and his staff, capped by an opulent state dinner beneath the stars in the Rose Garden, just outside the Oval Office.
Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, a friend of Trump’s, told The Associated Press in a text message that he will be among the guests.
Guests will dine on a sunchoke ravioli starter, Dover sole entree and apple tart a la mode served on tables set in shades of yellows and green in tribute to the green and gold national colors of Australia, the first lady’s office said Thursday. The Rose Garden will be decorated with a variety of white and yellow roses. The after-dinner entertainment will be provided by musical groups from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.
Washington Monument is back in businessWASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump cut the ribbon Thursday as the Washington Monument reopened to the public for the first time in three years.
The 555-foot stone obelisk closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems.
Accompanied by a group of local fourth graders, Trump took the new high-speed elevator to the observation floor near the top, which offers a commanding 360-degree view of the entire District of Columbia.
With the 2016 closure already necessary, officials took the opportunity to build a completely new high-tech security screening facility. All told the project cost $12 million — $3 million for the elevator and the rest for the security center.
Virginia
Offshore wind project may power 650K homes
RICHMOND — Dominion Energy announced plans Thursday to seek approval to build what it says would be the largest offshore wind project in the United States off the Virginia coast.
The company told The Associated Press ahead of a public announcement that the project would include about 220 wind turbines in federal waters it has already leased 27 miles off Virginia Beach. The project has been years in the making. Dominion already has an offshore wind pilot project underway, which state regulators approved last year despite their concerns about its cost.
If approved as proposed, Dominion says, the approximately $7.8 billion project could produce more than 2,600 megawatts of energy during peak wind by 2026, enough to power 650,000 homes.
“This is, to us, big news. It’s a big step for us to accomplish our carbon reduction goals,” Mark Mitchell, vice president of generation construction for Richmond-based Dominion, said in an interview.
Nevada
Stage set as Earthlings appear near Area 51
HIKO — The stage was set Thursday for music and other space-themed entertainment as Earthlings descended on the Nevada desert for events inspired by an internet hoax known as “Storm Area 51.”
“It started as a joke, but it’s not a joke for us,” Alon Burton, guitarist and member of the group Wily Savage, said as he and several other men wrestled a tarp over a makeshift stage near the Little A’Le’Inn motel and cafe in Rachel.
By early afternoon, several hundred people had made their way to the site where secrecy surrounding Area 51 has long fueled speculation that it’s where the government studies space aliens.
Events were planned in Rachel and Hiko, a 45-minute drive away, the two towns closest to Area 51. The festivities sparked by the internet joke inviting people to “see them aliens” could become a cultural marker, monumental dud or something in between.
Wire reports