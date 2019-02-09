Ohio
Drug used to sedate elephants kills people
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coroners in two of Ohio’s largest counties have issued drug abuse warnings following the reappearance of an opioid so powerful it’s sometimes used to sedate elephants.
Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County in central Ohio. She said Friday that the county that calls Columbus home had at least three carfentanil-related overdose deaths in January.
Ortiz said the county saw six carfentanil-related deaths in all of 2018, with the last in September.
Ortiz says the drug is “extremely potent” and almost impossible to detect by sight because it’s often mixed with other drugs such as cocaine or heroin.
New York
Group seeks action after claims of strip-search
ALBANY, N.Y. — A civil rights group representing families of four 12-year-old girls who claim they were strip-searched for drugs in school is demanding an apology and other measures from an upstate New York school district.
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund sent a letter to the Binghamton City School District on Thursday. It says actions by a middle school principal and nurse on Jan. 15 violated the constitutional rights of the girls, who are black.
The district has said the girls had a medical evaluation but were not strip-searched. It has hired a law firm to investigate independently.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked the state Education Department for a probe. The School Administrators Association of New York State is asking the community to reserve judgment until the investigations are completed.
Dissatisfied customer resorts to baseball bat
NEW YORK — A woman who couldn’t get a beef patty at a favorite New York eatery used a baseball bat in protest.
On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the woman in action in the Bronx — smashing a restaurant’s windows after learning the eatery had run out of her favorite food.
Police say the woman at the Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood came in on the afternoon of Jan. 15 and ordered a patty. She was told they had run out, and she got upset.
Authorities say she left and came back to the Jamaican restaurant with the bat. The video shows a woman bashing in two windows.
Minnesota
Woman’s house call is a horse call for police
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis resident reported a strange intruder in her basement. It was a horse.
Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman’s home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.
Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft said it isn’t clear how the horse got into the house and that the animal’s owner came by to remove it.
