Texas
84-year-old woman getting college degree
RICHARDSON — After raising five kids and retiring at age 77 from her secretarial job, Janet Fein, now 84, went to back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor’s degree.
Fein took part in a state program that allows people ages 65 and older to take up to six credit hours for free at public universities in Texas. About 2,000 people took advantage of the offer last year, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Fein said she wanted the degree “with all of my heart” and kept going to classes even as she transitioned from living on her own and driving herself around to needing a walker and oxygen and eventually moving to a senior living facility.
Massachusetts
Witch trials refugee’s restored home for sale
BOSTON — A once-run-down historic home that stands where a woman accused of witchcraft during the 1692 Salem witch trials settled after she was spared the noose is on the market after being renovated.
The home in Framingham, known as the Peter and Sarah Clayes House, has an asking price of $975,000.
Annie Murphy, executive director of the Framingham History Center and a member of the trust formed to save the structure, is confident someone who appreciates history will snap up the property.
Sarah Clayes was jailed during the 1692 witch trials, which claimed the lives of 20 people, including her sisters, Rebecca Nurse and Mary Easty. She was freed in 1693 when the hysteria abated.
Florida
Coast Guardsman kills wife, son, self at home
HOMESTEAD — Officials say a Coast Guardsman killed his wife and their 7-year-old son and then critically wounded their 8-year-old daughter before killing himself.
Police and Coast Guard officials say 44-year-old Petty Officer First Class John Presnar fatally shot his 39-year-old wife, Gretchen, and their children early Sunday after an argument.