Around the nation

District of Columbia
Legal age for tobacco is now 21 across US
Anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S.
The new law enacted last week by Congress also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine.
The provision raising the legal limit from 18 to 21 nationwide was in a massive spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president Dec. 20.
About one-third of states already had their own laws restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older.
Colorado
Shoppers run for cover in Aurora shooting
AURORA — Gunfire broke out inside a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, killing one person and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding places, police officials and a witness said.
Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said officers were looking for at least one shooter. The killing took place at 4 p.m. inside a J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall.
He said there was no ongoing threat inside the mall, which remained open except for the J.C. Penney.
The mall is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a move theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.
New York
NYC police step up patrols in Jewish areas
NEW YORK — New York City is increasing its police presence in some Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations after a string of possibly anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the latest episode happened Friday.
Besides making officers more visible in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, police will boost visits to houses of worship and some other places, the mayor tweeted.
Around the city, police have received at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.
California
Highways reopen after heavy snow
LOS ANGELES — Major interstates reopened in Southern California on Friday after lengthy closures caused by a cold storm that drenched the region and blanketed mountains and desert areas with heavy snow.
The notorious Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in towering Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles was finally opened after a 36-hour closure forced by dangerous conditions that set in Christmas night.
Vehicles were being escorted in both directions by California Highway Patrol units.
The storm had largely departed by Thursday evening but cold air remained. The CHP said the closure continued into Friday because overnight temperatures fell into single digits and miles of roadway froze.
Girl dies on Delta flight; suffered heart problemLOS ANGELES — A young girl died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight to Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
The girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was on a Delta flight when she had the medical problem. The plane, which was still over Southern California, returned to the airport, KABC-TV reported.
Paramedics “furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile, and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.
Airport officials said the girl died on the plane, KNBC-TV reported.
North Carolina
Man demands money from teller, gives it backRALEIGH — A 66-year-old man who demanded money from a bank isn’t being charged with a crime, officials say.
The man was at a Wells Fargo in Wilmington on Thursday when he handed a teller a note with his request, according to police spokeswoman Linda Thompson.
But then the would-be robber had an apparent change of heart.
“He went to another teller in the bank and then gave her the money back and told her to call the police,” Thompson, with the Wilmington Police Department, told McClatchy News.
“The DA and FBI have both declined to press charges citing that the suspect suffered from mental problems,” she wrote. “He is currently being committed to a mental health facility.”
Maine
Court upholds creation of national monument
PORTLAND — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld former President Barack Obama’s designation of a federally protected conservation area in the Atlantic Ocean, a move that commercial fishermen oppose.
Fishing groups sued over the creation of Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, a 5,000-square-mile area that contains fragile deep sea corals and vulnerable species of marine life. The monument was established in 2016.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, and the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the decision Friday.
Wire reports