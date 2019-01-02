California
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles has released an earthquake warning app that could give LA County residents precious seconds to drop, cover and hold on in the event of a quake.
The city announced Wednesday that ShakeAlertLA is available for download on Android and Apple phones.
Based on a warning system developed by the U.S. Geological Survey, the app will alert when there’s a quake of magnitude 5.0 or greater in the state.
Depending on where the quake hits, the app says the warning could arrive before, during or after the quake. It urges people who see the alert or feel the shaking to take precautions to avoid injury.
Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — A toddler, her young mother and a man died when their vehicle drove into a frigid river while being chased by Milwaukee police officers who suspected they were involved in two armed robberies.
Surveillance video shows the vehicle speeding and the driver losing control Monday night before the SUV crashed into the Kinnickinnic River. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle.
Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a police spokeswoman, said an officer tried to stop the vehicle, a black Chevy Trailblazer, because it matched the description of a car involved in two separate armed robberies earlier in the day. When the car fled, the officer chased after it.
The body of the toddler’s 19-year-old mother, Shannon Nehmer, was recovered from the water Monday but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Divers found the bodies of the 2-year-old girl, Annamelia Hernandez, and 29-year-old Charles Barefield on Tuesday afternoon after the SUV was removed from the water.
Texas
FORT WORTH — A bullet that was fired into the air as the New Year neared fell through a Texas church roof and narrowly missed a pastor, who said he then turned the service into a celebration of life.
Pastor Evan Risher said he was preaching to about 300 congregants at Ramp Church in Fort Worth shortly before midnight Monday when the bullet interrupted the already lively musical service, landing on the ground near his feet.
The bullet came from outside the church, and police believe it came from people firing gunshots into the air to celebrate the New Year, Risher said. It pierced the roof of the church and a ceiling tile before landing on the floor. Risher said he picked up the .40-caliber bullet and incorporated it into his sermon.
“I got back on stage and told the congregation what happened,” he said. “I didn’t know if people were gonna walk out. It turned into this service of gratefulness. It was an atmosphere of a celebration of life.”
Vermont
ST. LOUIS — Vermont’s population is among the smallest in the U.S., but a study from United Van Lines indicate people are moving to the New England state.
The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns.
Vermont has the second-smallest population among states, exceeding only Wyoming. Yet Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018.
Four Western states filled out the top 5: Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.
New Jersey had highest percentage of outbound moves, followed by Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.
