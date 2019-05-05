California
Stretch of road in LA renamed Obama Boulevard
LOS ANGELES — A stretch of road in Los Angeles has been renamed after former President Barack Obama.
A concert and ceremony Saturday unveiled Obama Boulevard. The street replaced Rodeo Road, a 3 ½-mile street that runs across the city’s historic black neighborhood. It also intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and further establishes a “presidential row” that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.
The road is home to Rancho Cienega Sports Complex, where Obama held a campaign rally when he was running for president in 2007.
Pennsylvania
Muslim society: ‘Disturbing’ video of children wasn’t vetted
A video showing children speaking in Arabic about sacrifice and chopping off heads wasn’t vetted before being posted on the Facebook page for the Muslim American Society’s Philadelphia chapter, and it does not represent their values, the executive director of the national group said Sunday.
Executive Director Ayman Hammous said the Muslim American Society learned of the content of the video after the Middle East Media Research Institute posted a translation Friday. The society issued a statement calling the video “disturbing” and condemning the words used in it.
In the two-minute video from an April event, two young girls are shown reading. One says, “We will sacrifice our souls without hesitation, we will chop off their heads” and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
The video also shows children gesticulating to a song known as the “revolutionaries’ anthem,” often played by Islamist groups. The song says “those who do not accept oppression should assert themselves” and “the path to Al-Aqsa calls us.”
Hammous emphasized that the Muslim American Society has no organizational link to international groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement whose supporters sometimes advocate for violence.
The Philadelphia chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Anti-Defamation League also condemned the words used in the video.
Texas
Twelve-year-old charged in fatal shooting of brother, 10
CONROE — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says deputies on Saturday afternoon responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Further details of the shooting were not released.