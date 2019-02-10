California
Teen girls arrested in connection to killing
YUCAIPA — Authorities say two girls, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Arizona in connection with the killing of a man found shot in Southern California.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies looking for a 14-year-old runaway on Friday found 24-year-old Reuben Franco dead at a home in Yucaipa.
Detectives determined a 15-year-old girl was missing from the home and believed to be with the 14-year-old. Franco’s car was also gone.
Police in Buckeye, Arizona, detained the girls after they crashed the car into a pump at a gas station. They were returned to California and could each face a murder charge.
Officials say both girls are residents of Yucaipa.
9 hurt when truck drives onto sidewalk
FULLERTON — Witnesses and emergency responders lifted a pickup truck off people trapped when a driver plowed into a crowd on a sidewalk in Southern California early Sunday, injuring at least nine, authorities said.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after the truck crashed into a popular area of Fullerton filled with people leaving bars and restaurants shortly before closing time.
The Toyota Tacoma jumped the curb, struck people and then crashed into a tree. Some of the victims were trapped under the truck.
Injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old, the Orange County Register reported.
Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury.
Utah
Snowmobiler caught in avalanche dies
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a central Utah man is dead after an avalanche buried him while he was snowmobiling about 45 miles northwest of Salt Lake City.
Summit County sheriff’s officials say the slide triggered Saturday afternoon near Coalville trapped the man in deep snow.
The Deseret News reports that two fellow riders were able to dig the victim out after about half an hour. They administered lifesaving efforts for more than 40 minutes until emergency personnel arrived.
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter rushed the 49-year-old man to a hospital, but he was declared dead.
Colorado
Denver teachers get ready to go on strike
Denver teachers are planning to strike Monday for the first time in 25 years.
The teachers union and Denver Public Schools met Saturday in an attempt to reach a new contract after more than a year of negotiations, but both sides left disappointed.
The Denver Classroom Teachers Association released a statement after the meeting saying the district’s proposal lacks transparency and “pushes for failed incentives for some over meaningful base salary for all.”
Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said she was “extremely disappointed” that the union walked away from the table instead of continuing to work toward an agreement.