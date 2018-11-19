Illinois
Four dead in Chicago hospital shooting
CHICAGO — A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, killing at least three people, including a police officer, before the suspect also died, authorities said.
A police spokesman said it was not immediately clear if the attacker took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.
A witness named James Gray told reporters that it looked as if the attacker “was turning and shooting people at random.”
The shooting apparently began as the suspect was walking with a woman near a parking lot. He turned and repeatedly shot the woman in the chest. He then entered the hospital and continued firing, Gray said.
New York
‘El Chapo’ witness saw rampant bloodshed
NEW YORK — Infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, armed with a diamond-encrusted pistol, relied on rampant bloodshed and bribery to protect his multibillion-dollar drug smuggling operation and his hold on power, a former lieutenant for his cartel testified on Monday at Guzman’s U.S. trial.
During his third day on the stand as a government witness, Jesus Zambada told the jury that the gunplay and cash payoffs were key components of the Sinaloa cartel’s business model. The jurors were shown a photo of the pistol decorated with Guzman’s initials as the witness described the brutal way the cartel dealt with various violent threats and personal slights.
According to Zambada, he was told by his older brother, Sinaloa cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, that a 2004 meeting between Guzman and a competitor named Rodolfo Fuentes ended poorly when Fuentes didn’t shake his hand. The brother claimed afterward that Guzman made it clear he wanted Fuentes dead, and ended up ordering his killing.
Also assassinated were a corrupt police commander in 2008 for telling people “that he was going to finish off my brother and Chapo,” and another drug dealer who was struck down by “a hail of bullets from Ak-47” that nearly took off his head, the witness said.
Guzman, who was extradited to New York City early last year, has pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges. If convicted, he would face a possible life term.
District of Columbia
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email
Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a top White House adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year, The Washington Post reported Monday.
The emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet members and Ivanka Trump’s assistants, many in violation of public records rules, the paper said. President Donald Trump mercilessly criticized his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state, labeling her “Crooked Hillary” and saying she belonged in jail.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the email use, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, didn’t dispute the report.
The discovery was prompted by public records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.