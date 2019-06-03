Illinois
Chicago police: 44 injured, 8 killed in weekend shootings
CHICAGO — Chicago’s police chief on Monday decried a “despicable level of violence” during a weekend in which 52 people in the city were shot, eight of them fatally, and two people were stabbed to death.
Police believe most of the shootings were gang related, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
The shootings happened from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday on one of the warmest and sunniest weekends of the year in Chicago. The city often sees an increase in violence in warmer weather.
Johnson said the department increased the number of uniformed officers on the street — targeting areas where police expected gang members to retaliate for previous shootings. He said he believes that effort helped police seize 92 illegal firearms, nearly twice as many as the department seizes in a typical warm-weather weekend.
Homicides in Chicago surged to more than 770 three years ago, but have dropped since — to 660 in 2017 and 561 last year. They’re on pace to drop even more this year.
Virginia
Businessman named in Mueller probe faces child porn charge
ALEXANDRIA — A Lebanese-American businessman who worked to advance Saudi Arabia’s agenda to the Trump administration and who later provided grand jury testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller about his efforts to connect a Russian banker to members of Trump’s transition team has been arrested on charges of transporting a dozen images of child pornography and bestiality.
Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia announced that George Nader, 60, was arrested Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
The charges were initially filed in April 2018 but were not made public until his arrest.
Nader’s name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller’s recently released report. The report describes efforts by and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker close to President Vladimir Putin, to have Nader serve as a conduit between him and members of Trump’s transition team.
An affidavit filed in support of the child porn charges against Nader says investigators found 12 separate videos after his phones were seized in January 2018 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia in connection with a search warrant, after he arrived on a flight from Dubai.
California
Governor won’t free Manson follower Van Houten
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has overruled a parole board’s decision to free Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.
Newsom said Monday that the 69-year-old inmate shouldn’t be released. She’s spent nearly half a century in prison and received reports of good behavior and testimonials about her rehabilitation.
Van Houten was 19 when she and other followers in Manson’s cult fatally stabbed wealthy Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.
The killings came the day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others. No one who took part in the Tate-LaBianca murders has been released from prison.
Governors have rejected parole three times for Van Houten.
It’s the first time Newsom denied her freedom. Former Gov. Jerry Brown rejected her release twice.
Florida
Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution
MIAMI — Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.
A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.
Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.
The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.
Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.
Connecticut
Police: Blood found in missing mom’s home
NORWALK — The blood of a missing mother of five was found on clothing and other items dumped in several locations where two people matching the description of her estranged husband and his girlfriend were recorded on video disposing of trash bags, according to arrest warrants released Monday.
The warrants show blood spatter and evidence of cleanup attempts were also found at the New Canaan home of Jennifer Dulos, 50, who remains missing after her May 24 disappearance.
“Investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene, and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim,” police wrote in the warrants.
The warrants were released Monday after Dulos’ estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, made their first appearances in Norwalk Superior Court.
They were charged Saturday night with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution . They did not enter pleas.
The Associated Press