Illinois
Weekend snow, cold hit Midwestern states
CHICAGO — Winter storm warnings have been posted in at least four Midwestern states as spring pauses for a mix of rain and snow just days before the calendar turns to May.
The Chicago White Sox scratched a Saturday baseball game with the Detroit Tigers as snow fell in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service predicted as much as 8 inches on both sides of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago airports.
Winter storm warnings were also posted for southern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, where snow was piling up.
The National Weather Service is predicting difficult travel and possible tree damage due to strong winds and limited visibility. The temperature in Chicago was 33 degrees, 30 degrees colder than Friday’s conditions.
Washington
Four dead after crane collapses in Seattle
SEATTLE — Four people were killed when a construction crane collapsed Saturday in downtown Seattle, pinning cars underneath.
The four were dead by the time firefighters got to the scene, the Seattle Fire Department said. Other people have been transported to the hospital, the department said.
The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 shortly after 3 p.m.
“It was terrifying,” Esther Nelson, a biotech researcher who was working in a building nearby, told The Seattle Times. “The wind was blowing really strong.” She said added that the crane appeared to break in half.
Tennessee
Mayor is arrested days before election
RED BOILING SPRINGS — A mayor in Tennessee who is up for re-election has been arrested after police say he tried to get a pill press that had been used to make illegal drugs.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Red Boiling Springs Mayor Joel Coe on charges of criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence. He’s up for re-election Saturday against two opponents.
WZTV-TV obtained the arrest affidavit and first reported it.
The affidavit says Coe was messaging someone about getting a pill press that was used to manufacture pills containing fentanyl and heroin, then sent messages about hiding the press from police, using trash bags.
New York
Comedy Center to digitize Lucille Ball archives
JAMESTOWN — Handwritten notes and family photographs belonging to Lucille Ball will be digitally preserved as part of a new project being undertaken by the National Comedy Center in the late actress’s hometown.
The center in western New York announced plans Friday to digitize the archives of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in marking the 30th anniversary of the “I Love Lucy” star’s death.
Much of the material, which also includes behind-the-scenes production papers and telegrams, has never been exhibited. Museum officials say it will be made available in the coming years.
The interactive National Comedy Center opened last summer near the existing Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. The interactive National Comedy Center builds on Ball’s vision for a museum that celebrates all comedy as an art form.
NY Times apologizes for anti-Semitic cartoon
NEW YORK — The New York Times has apologized for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper’s international edition.
It showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing U.S. President Trump.
The Times says the image “included anti-Semitic tropes.” The cartoon appeared Thursday in print.
A tweet from the New York Times Opinion account Saturday said the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it.”
Michigan
Finders keepers? Not so fast, say police
GRAND HAVEN — Police in Michigan are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with $30,000 fell off the back of a truck.
Authorities in Grand Haven say drivers stopped Thursday to pick up cash for themselves.
Only $2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck’s bumper. Traffic was backed up on U.S. 31 after money hit the ground.
But by Saturday, more money was trickling in. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900.
The department says on Facebook: “We commend you for your honesty!!”
New Jersey
Actress Weaver helps school celebrate ‘Alien’
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Sigourney Weaver helped make a New Jersey high school’s encore stage production of “Alien” a special event.
“Alien: The Play” had drawn widespread praise after videos and images of the performances at North Bergen High School were posted online.
Among those applauding the show was Weaver, who played the character Ellen Ripley in the 1979 movie that spawned a franchise, and the film’s director, Ridley Scott, who applauded the students’ creativity and the show’s elaborate sets and special effects.
Weaver had taped a YouTube video this year in which she called the production “incredible.” But she was at the school Friday to watch the encore performance herself, telling the crowd before the curtain rose that “this is the night I’ve been waiting for.”
Wire reports