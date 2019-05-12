California
Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ star, dies at 72
LOS ANGELES — Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show “The Mod Squad” and the 1990s show “Twin Peaks,” died of cancer Saturday. She was 72.
Lipton died surrounded by her family, her daughters, Rashida and Kidada Jones, said in a statement.
Lipton played one of a trio of Los Angeles undercover “hippie cops” on “The Mod Squad,” which aired on ABC.
The Los Angeles Times says it was one of pop culture’s first efforts to reckon seriously with the counterculture and one of the first TV shows to feature an interracial cast.
Lipton married music producer Quincy Jones in 1974, and they had two daughters. The couple divorced in 1989.
Florida
50 trombones given out to honor slain Parkland student
PARKLAND — Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that $50,000 worth of the instruments were awarded Saturday in honor of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who was a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.
The instruments are engraved with a motif combining Alex’s name and a trombone. The money was raised in part by other students playing music on street corners and intersections over the past few months.
Alex’s father, Max Schachter, says because of the gift, his son’s love of music is “expanding all across the state.”
Massachusetts
Woman escapes with cat from car that plunged into river
BLACKSTONE — A woman was able to save herself and her cat after the car they were riding in plunged into a Massachusetts river.
Blackstone Fire Chief Michael Sweeney says the woman had just picked up her cat from the groomer Saturday when she crashed the car into the Blackstone River.
Sweeney says the woman grabbed the cat and climbed out the window before the car sank into the water. The cat was in a pet carrier.
The woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts on her hand. Both the woman and the cat were expected to be OK.
Sweeney tells WCVB-TV that the woman is a “spunky lady.” He says “to be able to do what she did and get out of that car, she was amazing.”
Georgia
Officer dies after suffering injuries while on duty
SAVANNAH — Police in coastal Georgia say an officer has died after being injured while responding to a call.
The Savannah Police Department said in a news release Sunday that officers were following up on a previous robbery call a little after 8 p.m. Saturday. As they approached a vehicle that matched a description they’d been given, gunshots were fired.
Two officers and a suspect were injured and taken to a hospital. Police didn’t release their names
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that the suspect also died. Savannah police said the second officer was treated and released.
Virginia
Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail
ABINGDON — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that 30-year-old James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn’t identify the weapon but describes the attack as a “deadly stabbing.”
Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday and Jordan will have a first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.