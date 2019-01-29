CALIFORNIA
Building for asylum seekers agreed upon
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County elected officials have agreed to provide a government-owned building to shelter asylum seekers.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to allow an unused courthouse to temporarily house asylum seekers.
Since late October, the U.S. has been releasing asylum seekers from detention without giving them time to make travel arrangements. Many were dropped off at bus stations or on the streets with no money.
U.S. officials say there is not enough detention space to keep up with the growing numbers of families crossing from Mexico.
Jewish Family Service — part of a coalition that ran another shelter from a church — will pay for the operation. Most stay about 48 hours before heading to their U.S. destinations.
The coalition has helped some 5,000 migrants since the rapid releases started in October.
UTAH
Actress Paltrow sued over ski crash
SALT LAKE CITY — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused in a new lawsuit Tuesday of breaking a man’s ribs and leaving him with a concussion when she smashed into him from behind while skiing at a Utah ski resort in 2016.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 72, said during a news conference in Salt Lake City that he heard a “hysterical scream” and was then struck between his shoulder blades on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 26, 2016.
Paltrow denied the claims through spokeswoman Heather Wilson, who said in an emailed statement: “This lawsuit is without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”
Sanderson’s lawsuit seeks $3.1 million in damages.
ILLINOIS
‘Empire’ actor alleges homophobic attack
CHICAGO — A cast member on the hit television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs, police said Tuesday.
Police did not release the actor’s name but a statement from Fox, which airs “Empire,” identified him as Jussie Smollett, 36, who plays Jamal Lyon on the show. Authorities said they are investigating the alleged attack as a hate crime.
According to a police statement, Smollett was walking near the Chicago River downtown about 2 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men who shouted at him, struck him in the face and poured an “unknown substance” on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the two men, who were wearing masks, fled the scene.
Smollett was able to take himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He was last reported in good condition.
LOUISIANA
Sheriff: Suspect confesses to killing 5
BATON ROUGE — A young man from Louisiana has confessed to killing his parents, his girlfriend, and two of her family members who had taken him in after he was kicked out of his house, authorities said Tuesday.
Dakota Theriot, 21, told authorities he used a gun he stole from his father, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at a news conference. He said while Theriot was cooperating and had provided authorities with a lot of information about how the killings unfolded, they still haven’t determined exactly why the killings happened.
Authorities have said Theriot shot and killed three people — Summer Ernest, 20, his girlfriend; and Ernest’s brother and father — in Livingston Parish, then drove her father’s pickup truck to Ascension Parish, where he shot his parents. He then drove to his grandmother’s house in Warsaw, Virginia, where he was arrested on Sunday morning.
FLORIDA
Man who jumped into croc exhibit given 1 year
ST. AUGUSTINE — A man who jumped into a Florida zoo’s crocodile enclosure has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Court records show 23-year-old Brandon Keith Hatfield of Green Cove Springs pleaded no contest Friday to multiple charges.
St. Augustine police said Hatfield broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Nov. 5.
Police said Hatfield jumped into the water in the zoo’s Nile crocodile exhibit. Security video showed a crocodile biting Hatfield on the leg. He escaped, leaving blood and clothing behind .
Hatfield was arrested the following day after a resident reported seeing him crawling in his underwear across a neighboring yard.
The Associated Press