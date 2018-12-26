Texas
Migrant teen tent city staying open into 2019
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will keep open through early 2019 a tent city in Texas that now holds more than 2,000 migrant teenagers, and also will increase the number of beds at another temporary detention center for children in Florida.
The Tornillo facility opened in June in an isolated corner of the Texas desert with capacity for up to 360 children. It eventually grew into a highly guarded detention camp where, on Christmas, some 2,300 largely Central American boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 slept in more than 150 canvas tents.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Tornillo, which originally was slated to close Dec. 31, has stopped receiving new referrals of migrant youth.
Tornillo will now shut down sometime after the new year.
Oregon
A first: Man crosses Antarctica unaided
An Oregon man has become the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance.
Colin O’Brady, of Portland, finished the 932-mile journey across the continent in 54 days, lugging his supplies on a sled as he skied in bone-chilling temperatures.
O’Brady documented the entire journey on his Instagram page, and says it came to an end Wednesday after he covered the last 77 miles in one big push to the finish line.
California
Manhunt launched after killing of cop
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities launched a manhunt Wednesday after they said a gunman shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop .
Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called in the traffic stop early Wednesday, saying he was pulling over a grey Dodge pickup truck that had no license plate.
Multiple agencies responded and found Singh with gunshot wounds. They rushed him to a hospital, and he was pronounced dead.
