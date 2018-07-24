NEW YORK
Pop star Lovato recovering with family
NEW YORK — A representative for Demi Lovato says she is awake and recovering with her family after the pop singer was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday for an overdose.
TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets, including People magazine, also reported her hospitalization based on sources.
Judge orders release
of migrant pizza man
NEW YORK — A judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.
“Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen,” U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty wrote of Pablo Villavicencio.
The Manhattan judge said Villavicencio, who was being held at a New Jersey lockup, can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status. Villavicencio applied to stay in the U.S. after he married a U.S. citizen, with whom he has two young girls. The judge cited those children and said they are U.S. citizens.
Heiress is charged
in aiding alleged cult
NEW YORK — An heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune and three other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a self-improvement organization accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex.
Clare Bronfman, 39, a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr., surrendered to the FBI and pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges. She was freed from custody following a late-afternoon court appearance where she pledged to post a $100 million bond to ensure her return to court.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis set the high amount after hearing prosecutors label her a flight risk and learning she has a net worth of roughly $200 million, including a stake in an island resort in Fiji.
CALIFORNIA
Black Panther Party co-founder dies at 80
SAN FRANCISCO — Elbert “Big Man” Howard, a co-founder of the Black Panther Party who served as newspaper editor, information officer and logistics genius behind the group’s popular social programs, has died at age 80.
His wife, Carole Hyams, says Howard died Monday in Santa Rosa, California, after a long illness.
Friends and family described Howard as a “gentle giant” who could paint in words what a jazz song was saying. Howard was an author, volunteer jazz disc jockey, lecturer and activist in Sonoma County, where he later made his home.
Howard was one of six people who founded the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense in Oakland in October 1966, along with Bobby Seale and Huey Newton.
Wire reports