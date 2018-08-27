District of Columbia
Melania Trump helps plant Eisenhower oak
WASHINGTON — Joined by descendants of past presidents, Melania Trump helped plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era tree on the south grounds of the White House.
The White House says the 12-to-14-foot sapling came from the original Eisenhower oak that still stands, towering over an East Wing garden created by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. It replaces a tree that groundskeepers removed after it was felled during a violent windstorm in March.
She was joined by Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Richard Emory Gatchell Jr., a fifth-generation grandson of President James Monroe.
California
Hundreds of fish die
in lagoon in Malibu
LOS ANGELES — California officials are trying Monday to solve a mystery: A die-off has left hundreds of fish floating in a recently restored lagoon on the Malibu coast.
Scientists believe the Malibu Lagoon die-off, which began last Wednesday, is likely caused by unusually warm water temperatures, said Craig Sap, superintendent of California State Parks’ Angeles District.
Other possibilities include elevated nutrient levels, dropping levels of dissolved oxygen or having too many fish in the lagoon.
Malibu Lagoon underwent a controversial restoration project in 2013.
The die-off has raised locals’ concerns about what some call failures in the project.
Nevada
Judge rules legal pimp can reopen brothel
LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s most famous legal pimp can re-open his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday.
Dennis Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse,” sued officials in Nye County after they shuttered his Love Ranch brothel earlier this month.
County officials said Hof had failed to renew his licenses and pay fees for the brothel.
Judge Richard Boulware on Monday noted that other brothels in the county that were similarly late paying renewal fees were not punished .
Boulware also noted votes by two county commissioners to yank Hof’s license could have been in retaliation for separate lawsuits he has filed against them.