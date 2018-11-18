Georgia
Race for governor ends with certified results
ATLANTA — Georgia has certified its Nov. 6 election results, finally ending the contentious race for governor.
Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden said late Saturday the results are certified and can be viewed on the agency’s website .
Democrat Stacey Abrams came within about 60,000 votes of becoming America’s first black woman governor, but lost to Republican Brian Kemp.
Abrams took to Twitter on Saturday to urge supporters not to boycott Georgia after a handful of actors suggested that because of what they view as an unfair election.
Abrams said “hard- working Georgians” who make a living in Georgia’s television and film industry “are not to blame.”
Maryland
Bloomberg donates $1.8B to Johns Hopkins
BALTIMORE — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday he’s donating $1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, to boost financial aid for low- and middle-income students.
The Baltimore university said the contribution — the largest ever to any education institution in the U.S. — will allow Johns Hopkins to eliminate student loans in financial aid packages starting next fall. The university will instead offer scholarships that don’t have to be repaid.
University President Ronald Daniels said Bloomberg’s contribution will also let the institution permanently commit to “need-blind admissions,” or the principle of admitting the highest-achieving students, regardless of their ability to pay for their education.
Colorado
Plane from Tucson veers off taxiway
DENVER — A United Airlines plane veered partly off a taxiway at the Denver airport, but no injuries were reported.
Denver International Airport spokeswoman Mindy Crane said the incident occurred Saturday evening.
She said United Flight 1941 from Tucson had landed and was headed toward the concourse when the plane taxied partway onto a grassy area.
The plane stopped, and buses took passengers to the concourse.
Crane said snow had fallen Saturday but runways were clear at the time. She said the incident is under investigation.
Wyoming
Illegal drone photo under investigation
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park officials say they’re investigating after a photo was posted online showing one of the park’s geothermal features from a drone, which is illegal.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the photo of Grand Prismatic Spring was posted on Instagram and then deleted after criticism from other users.
Drones are banned in Yellowstone and many other parks.
The National Park Service says drones can harass wildlife and the noise is a nuisance to visitors. Violation of the ban is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
A Dutch tourist crashed a drone into Grand Prismatic Spring in 2014 and was fined more than $3,000.