New York
NYPD gunfire kills one of its own – again
NEW YORK — For the second time this year, a New York City police officer has been killed by friendly fire.
Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was fatally struck by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him Sunday in the Bronx, Police commissioner James O’Neill said.
“This is an absolute tragedy,” O’Neill said Monday, quickly turning the blame on the man Mulkeen was grappling with, who was also killed in the burst of gunfire.
“Make no mistake, we lost the life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy,” O’Neill said.
North Carolina
All 4 escapees from Ohio jail caught in NC
CARY — All four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from a county jail in Ohio were caught Monday in North Carolina after more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said.
Three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were “captured without incident” at around 2 a.m. in Cary, North Carolina. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Monday afternoon that the fourth was taken into custody in Durham, North Carolina.
The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee, 29, got away at the time Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were being arrested. The four will be held pending extradition to Ohio.
California
US citizen accused of spying for China
SAN FRANCISCO — A California man who operates tours for Chinese students and visitors was charged with being an illegal foreign agent and delivering classified U.S. national security information to officials in China, U.S. government officials said Monday.
U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson accused Xuehua Edward Peng, 56, of a “combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology.”
“The charges announced today provide a rare glimpse into the secret efforts of the People’s Republic of China to obtain classified national security information from the United States,” Anderson said.
The U.S. is engaged in a trade war with China, but John Bennett, the FBI agent in charge of San Francisco, said international politics had nothing to do with the arrest and charges against Peng.
Florida
Veteran with no family won’t be buried alone
BRADENTON — It was a small obituary for Edward K. Pearson, 80, that appeared in a local newspaper recently.
It simply said he was going to be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday and that, “This veteran has no immediate family, and all are welcome to attend.”
The obituary soon hit social media, and the response has been overwhelming as hundreds of people who have never met Pearson are pledging to attend the veteran’s funeral.
“I’ve certainly never seen anything like this,” said Legacy Options funeral director Michael Hoyt. “It’s good to know people are coming to support this veteran who has served and probably don’t even know him.”
Michigan
Motorists stunned as porn plays on billboard
AUBURN HILLS — Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.
Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along Interstate 75 in Oakland County for about 30 minutes Saturday night before the images were removed.
Many people called 911. Chuck McMahon says he saw the video and wondered if the billboard was advertising for a strip club.
Investigators tell WDIV-TV that two people apparently broke into a small building at the site and loaded porn on a laptop that’s connected to the billboard. Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts were spotted on security video. Police are asking the public to help identify them.
Wire reports