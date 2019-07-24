New York
Actor Rutger Hauer died last week at 75
NEW YORK — Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.
Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, said Wednesday the actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.
Hauer’s roles included a terrorist in “Nighthawks” with Sylvester Stallone, Cardinal Roark in “Sin City” and playing an evil corporate executive in “Batman Begins.” He was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy “Ladyhawke,” portrayed a menacing hitchhiker who is picked up by a murderer in the Mojave Desert in “The Hitcher” and won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for “Escape from Sobibor.”
Washington
Breast implant recalled after new link to cancer
WASHINGTON — Breast implant maker Allergan Inc. issued a worldwide recall Wednesday for certain textured models after regulators alerted the company to a heightened cancer risk with the devices.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan’s Biocell breast implants with a textured surface were tied to the vast majority of cases of a rare form of lymphoma. The move follows similar action in France, Australia, Canada and other nations.
The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed because the cancer is so rare, but say they should check with their doctor if they have symptoms, which include pain and swelling.
Wednesday’s recall does not affect Allergan’s smooth implants or a different Allergan textured implant sold under the Microcell brand.
Virginia
Driver of tow truck facing many charges
WOODBRIDGE — Police in Virginia have filed multiple charges against a tow truck driver who tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it.
Prince William County Police say 23-year-old Mohamed Zyoud of Woodbridge also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.
A police statement says Zyoud hooked the car to his tow truck July 18 while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.
Now he is jailed on $20,000 bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
Florida
Health system offering 10,000 free DNA tests
ORLANDO — An operator of hospitals and clinics began offering free DNA testing on Wednesday to 10,000 Floridians in a partnership with a private genomics company. Some biomedical ethicists warn that participants need to realize their data can be used for purposes other than their health care.
Researchers at AdventHealth in Orlando said the DNA test screens for an inherited condition that can lead to high cholesterol and heart attacks if left untreated. Participants who screen positive will get a second blood test to confirm the diagnosis, get to talk with a genetic counselor at no charge and be put in touch with a cardiologist.
“It’s treatable,” said Dr. Wes Walker, associate chief medical information officer at AdventHealth, who is one of the leaders of the $2 million project.
AdventHealth said data from the “WholeMe” program also will be used for other research purposes as the health system grows its newly minted genomics program.
