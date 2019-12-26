Around the nation

California
Storm pounds LA area with heavy rain, snow
LOS ANGELES — A cold and blustery winter storm unleashed downpours and extensive snowfall on Southern California, triggering tornado warnings and snarling post-Christmas travel on major routes Thursday.
Snow shut down vital Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles and stopped traffic on Interstate 15 over Cajon Pass in the inland region to the east. I-15 finally reopened in both directions in the afternoon.
A truck driver was found unresponsive in a rig stopped along I-5 in Tejon Pass. Kern County firefighters pronounced him dead, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.
It was not immediately known if the death was weather-related. Phone and email messages seeking comment were not immediately returned from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, where the sheriff also serves as the county coroner.
Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in park
MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.
Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees, according to the Marin County coroner’s office and a spokesman for the park.
Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene. The trunk measured more than 4 feet in diameter.
A woman injured by falling debris was taken to the hospital. A man hiking with the group escaped injury.
Tennessee
Boy, 11, receives new hands for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE — A Tennessee boy born without functioning hands asked Santa for a new pair last year, and his community came together this Christmas to make the gift possible.
Gavin Sumner, 11, was gifted his new prosthetic hands Monday at the Montgomery County Mayor’s Office in Clarksville during a ceremony he didn’t know was organized just for him, The Leaf-Chronicle reported.
Gavin was born without a left foot, most of both hands and about 40% of his tongue. He has mostly figured out how to work with or around his disabilities, but some things, like holding a cup with one hand, escaped him.
“This is a huge leap forward. … I want to go to school and be independent for the first time,” he said. “I always try to push myself to try and see if I can do it,” said Gavin, a self-identified professional gamer. “But, I do take in the fact that there are some things I can’t do, and now I’m having to accept that.”
Alabama
Tornado victim, 8, is promised free tuition
DECATUR — An Alabama boy whose parents were killed in a tornado this month has received donations including the promise of free college tuition.
State Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr. told the Decatur Daily that Wallace State Community College in Hanceville has offered two years of tuition to 8-year-old Landen Godsey, who remains hospitalized in Birmingham in critical condition but is improving.
The boy’s parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey, were killed when a tornado struck their double-wide mobile home in Lawrence County on Dec. 16.
The University of Alabama System Foundation also will help fund Landen’s education, Gudger said, and about $60,000 has been raised for his family and other storm victims.
Wire reports