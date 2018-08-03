Nevada
Vegas gunman unstable but not suspicious
LAS VEGAS — In the months before unleashing a hail of bullets into a Las Vegas concert crowd, Stephen Paddock burned through more than $1.5 million, became obsessed with guns and increasingly unstable, and distanced himself from his girlfriend and family, according to an investigative report released Friday.
With those revelations, police announced they were closing their 10-month investigation without a definitive answer for why Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, amassed an arsenal of weapons and carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
“By all accounts, Stephen Paddock was an unremarkable man whose movements leading up to Oct. 1 didn’t raise any suspicion,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “An interview with his doctor indicated signs of a troubled mind, but no troubling behavior that would trigger a call to law enforcement.”
Texas
Police: Suspect in doc’s death killed himself
HOUSTON — A man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctors fatally shot himself during a confrontation with authorities in Houston on Friday morning, the city’s police chief said.
Joseph James Pappas, 62, was accused of shooting Dr. Mark Hausknecht on July 20, while the cardiologist rode his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. Authorities have said Pappas might have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor’s operating table more than 20 years ago, in April 1997.
“It’s a sad day all the way around. This doesn’t bring anybody back. It does bring closure to this community,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said of Pappas’ death.
Authorities on Wednesday had announced Pappas as a suspect in the death, saying he should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.
Idaho
Dozens of goats roam freely in neighborhood
BOISE — About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning.
Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.
The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth but broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.
Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.
Virgnia
Officials: Evacuation in place, just in case
LYNCHBURG — Officials in Virginia say a dam that overflowed Thursday is currently stable but are asking people who were evacuated to stay out of their homes until there’s dry weather.
Lynchburg city officials said at a news conference Friday that the engineers had found that College Lake Dam was not in danger of failing.
But officials said they would like to get through another possible storm and re-evaluate the dam Saturday before giving residents the all clear to return home.
