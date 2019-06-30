Texas
DALLAS — Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.
Spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived after it struck a building at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles north of Dallas.
The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening.
Officials have not released the identities of the people who died. Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatalities to the town and that authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.
Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Police continued Sunday to investigate a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub that left seven people injured, even as officials in Louisiana’s capital city pledged to do more to fight gun violence after several high-profile shootings.
Local news outlets report gunfire strafed the inside and parking lot of the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar early Saturday, apparently after a fight in which video footage showed one man breaking a bottle over another man’s head.
At least two people were seriously wounded at the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar. Macy Bell, 21, of Baton Rouge, was at the club when the shooting broke out. She told The Advocate that the fighting began when someone smashed a bottle over another person’s head. Bell remembers the shooting went on for “about five minutes.” The gunfire continued outside.
“They were shooting everywhere,” Bell said. “It was a whole war zone.”
Alaska
ANCHORAGE — Sea ice along northern Alaska disappeared far earlier than normal this spring, alarming coastal residents who rely on wildlife and fish.
Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The early melting has been “crazy,” said Janet Mitchell of Kivalina. Hunters from her family in early June traveled more than 50 miles by boat to find bearded seals on sea ice. Bearded seals in the past could be hunted just outside the village, but sea ice had receded far to the north.
“We didn’t know if we’d have our winter food,” she said. “That was scary.”
California
SAN DIEGO — Authorities say E. coli bacteria encountered at the San Diego County Fair has killed one child and sickened three others.
A Friday night release from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced four confirmed cases linked to animal contact. While three cases didn’t result in hospitalization, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Jedidiah King Cabezuela, 2, visited the Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 15, became ill on June 19, and died on June 24.
Dr. Erin McDonald of the health agency told the Union-Tribune that Jedidiah suffered from a dangerous complication that occurs when the infection causes damage and inflammation in the kidneys, causing clots to form that can lead to organ failure.
Wire reports