Pennsylvania
Suspect charged with attempted murder
PHILADELPHIA — A man suspected of shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff that ended when tear gas caused the man to surrender was charged with attempted murder.
Authorities have said that the criminal background of suspect Maurice Hill should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower used during the standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Court documents indicate that Maurice Hill, 36, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangering. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at Saturday’s video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding “I guess” when asked whether he understood the charges.
New York
Subway scare suspect is in police custody
NEW YORK — A man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station on Friday, causing an evacuation and snarling the morning commute, has been apprehended, police said.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen in surveillance video holding one of the objects was taken into custody. Police identified the objects as rice cookers and determined they were not explosives.
Police say the man was located around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the Bronx and taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what, if any, injuries or condition he was being treated for.
A West Virginia sheriff’s department identified the man as Larry Kenton Griffin II, of Bruno, West Virginia and said he had a criminal history in the state.
Rhode Island
Gun control advocates rally for new gun laws
Gun control advocates rallied around the country on Saturday, seeking to pressure Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Northern California.
Several dozen demonstrators gathered in Providence, Rhode Island. Some held signs that said, “Disarm Hate,” ‘’Enough” and “No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home.” In Baltimore, activists organized a march.
The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, announced recently that it planned to hold rallies over the weekend in every state. The group is demanding a strong federal “red flag” bill to allow seizure of weapons in certain cases and legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales.
Indiana
Steel mill apologizes for spilling cyanide
PORTAGE — A steel company apologized for a spill of cyanide and ammonia that led to a fish kill and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.
ArcelorMittal issued a statement Friday night saying it “apologizes and accepts responsibility for the incident from the Burns Harbor facility.”
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach areas at Indiana Dunes National Park and waters out to 300 feet. The nearby city of Ogden Dunes also closed its beach. The fish kill occurred near a yacht club and marina in Portage, about 25 miles east of Chicago
South Dakota
Woman has triplets, not kidney stones
STURGIS — A woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn’t find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.
KOTA-TV reported Dannette Giltz of Sturgis gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10.
Giltz said that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She said that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies.
Florida
Vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures
WEST PALM BEACH — A New York couple’s luxurious vacation house in Florida has been taken over by dozens of black vultures that are vomiting and defecating everywhere.
The Palm Beach Post reported the Casimano family cannot visit the $702,000 home they purchased this year in the Ibis Golf and Country Club.
Siobhan Casimano described the smell as “like a thousand rotting corpses.” The vultures have destroyed screen enclosures and have overtaken the pool and barbecue. The few times the family has visited, they’ve had to park their car in the garage to avoid the birds pecking at them with their beaks.
A neighbor, Cheryl Katz, told the Post she has it even worse because she lives next door to a person who is feeding the vultures and other wildlife. In May, she said vultures tore through her pool enclosure and couldn’t figure out how to get out.
