Oregon
State Senate president: Climate bill lacks votes
SALEM — The president of the Oregon Senate said Tuesday there weren’t enough votes in his majority Democratic caucus to approve a landmark climate bill that has sparked a walkout by Republicans and exacerbated tensions between urban and rural areas.
All 11 Republican senators extended their walkout involving the issue for a sixth day, denying Democrats enough lawmakers to muster a vote on the plan that calls for capping and trading pollution credits among companies.
Hundreds of protesters flooded the capitol steps to protest the GOP walkout then unexpectedly found themselves pushing back against Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney, who disclosed that the climate plan has lost support among members of his own party.
California
Lenders offer billions, new name to utility
SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas & Electric’s key lenders on Tuesday offered a $30 billion plan to pull the utility out of bankruptcy and give the tarnished company a new name.
The proposal filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court would set aside up to $18 billion of that $30 billion to pay claims on the 2017 and 2018 wildfires caused by PG&E equipment, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The plan offered by PG&E’s leading bondholders would compete with an alternative that the newspaper says is being drafted by PG&E.
The new proposal came four days after Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, floated the idea of a $24 billion package to deal with the costs of future wildfires, paid for by ratepayers and shareholders of PG&E and the other two big electric utilities in California.
New Mexico
Sheriff: Mom abused children, tortured pets
ALBUQUERQUE — A woman beat and tortured at least some of her 15 children and forced them to watch as she brutally killed their pets, authorities said in New Mexico, the latest place where the woman and her husband have been the subject of complaints.
Martha Crouch and her husband Timothy of Aztec, New Mexico, were arrested Monday following interviews with a number of their adult and young children living in different states, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if all the allegations made by the children had been verified by authorities.
State officials say documents also point to prior complaints involving the couple in Missouri, Alaska, Kansas and Montana.
Martha Crouch, 53, was charged with child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. Timothy Crouch, 57, is facing an obstruction charge. The couple has yet to be assigned public defenders. They are due in court Wednesday.
Pennsylvania
Woman uses shovel to kill cobra on patio
FAIRLESS HILLS — A woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.
Kathy Kehoe said the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4- to 5-foot-long serpent.
The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras, grabbed a shovel and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra. That’s when she decided to kill it.
“I knew what I was doing was dangerous, I’m not a fool,” she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I just acted. I thought of the kids and other people in this community, and I said, ‘I can’t let this thing get away.’ ”
New Jersey
Officials: Woman killed identical twin sister
CAMDEN — Authorities say a New Jersey woman stabbed her identical twin to death.
Camden County’s prosecutor announced on Monday 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her sister, Anna. Police found her unconscious with stab wounds at the Centennial Village Apartments on Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Wire reports