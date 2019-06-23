California
Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99
LONG BEACH — World War II pilot Robert Friend, one of the last original members of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen, has died at the age of 99.
Friend’s daughter, Karen Friend Crumlich, told The Desert Sun her father died Friday at a Southern California hospital.
Born in South Carolina on 1920’s leap day, Friend flew 142 combat missions in World War II as part of the elite group of fighter pilots trained at Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute. The program was created after the NAACP began challenging policies barring black people from flying military aircraft.
Friend’s 28-year Air Force career included service in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He also worked on space launch vehicles and served as foreign technology program director before retiring as a lieutenant colonel and forming his own aerospace company.
Maryland
Memorial proposed for fallen journalists year after shooting
ANNAPOLIS — The publisher of a Maryland newspaper where a gunman killed five people last year is pushing for a national monument to fallen journalists.
Tribune Publishing Chairman David Dreier announced Sunday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce legislation this week to establish the “Fallen Journalists Memorial” in Washington, D.C.
Dreier says a new foundation has been created to oversee the design and construction of the memorial and the Annenberg Foundation and the Ferro Foundation have provided initial funding.
He said the foundation would honor journalists who “sacrificed their lives in the name of a free press.”
The announcement comes nearly one year after five people were killed when police say a man with a history of harassing people at the Capital Gazette opened fire in its Annapolis newsroom.
New Hampshire
Bikers bid goodbye to 7 motorcyclists killed in crash
COLUMBIA — A long-planned Blessing of the Bikes ceremony for motorcycle enthusiasts became a scene of mourning and reflection Sunday as about 400 people paid tribute to seven bikers killed in a devastating collision with a pickup truck.
The victims of the wreck Friday evening were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads — a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses — and ranged in age from 42 to 62.
A pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles on a two-lane highway in the small town of Randolph, leaving victims strewn on the grass amid their shattered bikes. The cause of the crash was under investigation, and no immediate charges were filed.
Blessing of the Bikes ceremonies are held in many locations as a way to give prayers for a safe season. Sunday’s event, situated about an hour from the accident site, was expected to draw maybe 100 or 200 people before it was transformed by tragedy.
Authorities identified the dead as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.
Michigan
Police arrest graffiti artist hired by city
DETROIT — A graffiti artist commissioned by the city of Detroit to paint a mural on a viaduct was arrested by police who believed he was committing vandalism.
The Detroit Free Press reports that 29-year-old Sheefy McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, was arrested Wednesday. Detroit commissioned him as part of a multi-year effort to fight illegal graffiti with city-approved artwork.
McFly says he didn’t have his city-issued permit with him. He says multiple police cars arrived on site even as a city official showed up to vouch for him.
Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood says officers found McFly uncooperative. She says the disagreement led to McFly being arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing and on a warrant for an old parking ticket.
McFly says he was treated like a felon and felt threatened.
Georgia
Sheriff steps in after 140 people skipped jury duty
DUBLIN — A Georgia sheriff says he had to get involved when nearly three-fourths of people summoned for jury duty in his county failed to show up for court.
WMAZ-TV reports courts in Laurens County faced a small crisis last week when only 60 people showed up for jury duty out of 200 who were mailed subpoenas. Sheriff Larry Dean had deputies make calls to the no-shows Tuesday. He also used the department’s Facebook page to warn that a judge could have any absent prospective jurors arrested.
Dean says enough people were coaxed into court late to make up four juries. He says many of them explained their absences by saying they were busy.
The sheriff says none of the people who failed to answer a jury summons were arrested.
New Mexico
University gets rare George Orwell collection
ALBUQUERQUE — A longtime advocate and employee of the University of New Mexico University Libraries is donating his collection of rare George Orwell books.
The university announced last week that professor and curator emeritus Russ Davidson has agreed to donate his Orwell book collection, which includes first editions of “Animal Farm” and “1984” in various languages.
Davidson’s extensive collection also includes scarce editions of many of Orwell’s other books, essays and journalistic writings.
The collection will be part of an Orwell exhibit in Zimmerman Library from September 2019 through spring of 2020.
Davidson worked at University Libraries for 25 years.
The British-born Orwell was known for his allegorical novella “Animal Farm” and dystopian novel “1984,” both of which tackled totalitarianism. Orwell’s “1984” has become a best-seller in the U.S. again during the Trump administration.